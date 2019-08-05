FM meets bankers as slowdown looms

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 5 met top bankers and financial sector officials, kick-starting a series of sectoral consultations with various stakeholders to take stock of a slowing economy.

“The government will consider issues facing various sectors and will come out with a solution," Sitharaman said in a press briefing.

This is the first of a series of meetings that the finance ministry has convened to discuss current economic issues with key stakeholders .

Sitharaman said that the government will come with its responses to the sectoral problems, once it hears out all the stakeholders.

Regarding the implementation of taxation surcharge on the super-rich category announced in the budget, which has spooked Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the minister said that she's open to hearing out the concerns of FPIs.

“The list of meetings that the finance secretary spoke about, in that the meeting with the stock market and investor representatives are also meeting us. Secretary DEA (department of economic affairs) has culled out some time seperately so that he can meet FPIs separately. So he can have their views. I will also walk into that meeting," the minister said.

Asked about the government's plan of issuance of sovereign bonds, the finance minister said that post-budget announcement, there hasn't been much work on that.

"It was mentioned in the budget, i know some numbers were floating around because the earlier secretary had mentioned it. After the mention in the budget there has not been much work on it because we have been busy with passing the three bills. On the sovereign bonds nothing more has been done by the ministry. It is at the stage of announcement only. I am not speculating on the tranches, number amount nothing of that has been decided," Sitharaman said.

The overall credit growth from the banking system is at 12 percent, lower than the growth of 13.3 percent at the end of March, the government said in a separate press release.

On the question of liquidity issues being faced by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Sitharaman also said that some NBFCs are facing issues beyond liquidity.

"In the review, banks continued to continue supporting the sector by making prudent use of partial credit guarantee from the government for purchase of pooled assets of NBFCs and HFCs (housing finance companies), of upto Rs 1 lakh crore," the release said.

"In the meeting, issues around credit growth were discussed extensively from varioy sectors of the economy whether its real estate or MSME. NBFCs there was an extensive discussion and consultation. We have discussed what were the issues, what were the challenges and what were the prospects," Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India said.

The minister also said that banks have agreed to reply to GST notices issued by the government on various services provided by banks.

The minister also said that once her consultation process with stakeholders are discussed, the government will decide on the kind of assistance required to the sectors.