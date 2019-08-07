FM discusses revival moves as car sales plunge

The automobile industry on August 7 met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to address a slowdown in the sector.

Heavy Industries Minister Arvind Sawant said that the finance minister listened to the auto sector's concerns. "She informed the auto sector that government will look into their concerns. Discussed scrappage policy, GST (goods and services tax) rates," Sawant said.

The shift to Bharat Stage (BS) VI norms were also discussed and the government would be meeting the auto sector again, Sawant said. The government' decision to introduce BS VI norm for vehicular emissions is a way of controlling air pollution in the country.

The introduction of the new norms will allow the sales and registration of only BS VI compliant vehicles from the beginning for the next financial year. According to the automobile industry, transition to BS VI norms from the present BS IV, will require huge investments on their part to make the oil refineries for producing a better quality of fuel. Investment is also required in infrastructure to make that fuel available across the country, as well as on research and development.

On the consumer's end, people looking to purchase a vehicle will have to spend a higher amount than before. Ram Venkatramani, President Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said that stakeholders discussed availability of finance to customers as well as the scrappage policy.

"Sought duty on auto components to be rationalised to 18 percent. Job cuts have taken place to keep in line with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) production," Venkataramani said. According to data published by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the industry has seen around two lakh jobs being cut across automobile dealerships in India in the last three months. Vehicle retailers took to the last resort of bringing down manpower to overcome a slump in sales.

"The government is listening to the demands of the sector and is committed to taking steps to revive demand and growth," said Rajan Wadhera, President SIAM. He said that availability of finance in the system was discussed as well as the scrappage policy.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has, in a draft policy, recently proposed exempting buyers from paying registration fees for new vehicles if they present a scrapping certificate. "The government is looking at GST rate cut for auto sector," Wadhera said.

It has been widely reported that automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have temporarily closed plants in the past few months. Initial reports for July suggest that the passenger car sales have slipped by over 29 percent.

A persistent liquidity crunch among India's shadow banks that has been the biggest single factor in an auto sales collapse, which some fear may lead to more than a million job losses. Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), or shadow banks, have dramatically slashed lending following the collapse of IL&FS in late 2018. NBFCs have in recent years helped fund nearly 55 percent to 60 percent of commercial vehicles both new and used, 30 percent of passenger cars and nearly 65 percent of the two-wheelers in the country, according to rating agency ICRA.