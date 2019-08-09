FM discussed sectors in need of a boost with CII, assured she'll consider suggestions: Uday Kotak

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed areas and sectors that needed a boost to revive a slowing economy and listened to the suggestions made by the members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

Sitharaman addressed the CII National Council members on August 9, where the present economic slowdown was discussed.

"The FM heard about the different sectors and the suggestions made with an open mind. We would like to see the economy grow faster and the FM assured that she'd consider the suggestions made," Kotak said.

Kotak also said that members would like to see more investment come across in Jammu and Kashmir and that CII would support initiatives for the same.

"The FM also mentioned that the FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) are meeting this afternoon and she has promised a fair and patient hearing to the comments and views of the FPIs in the broader context of the capital markets and the economy," Kotak said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a number of meetings with stakeholders and representatives of various sectors, to take suggestions on reviving a slowing economy.

According to the latest data released by the government, growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 percent in June. The eight core sectors- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.8 percent in June last year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its FY20 growth forecast for India to 7 percent from 7.3 percent, but said it will expand at 7.2 percent in FY21. The lower estimate for this fiscal year “reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand”, it said in the latest World Economic Outlook.

Representatives from the capital markets and FPIs are slotted to meet the FM on August 9.

In her maiden budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed raising surcharge on the super-rich. This surcharge also increased the tax burden on FPIs as most are organised as non-corporate entities such as trusts and associations where taxation is similar as for individuals.