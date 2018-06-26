App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fluctuating diesel prices will affect economy: Ex Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy

"Diesel price hike may lead to increase in price of all goods. It has cascading effect. There is a chance that inflationary pressure may go up. It would push the prices up," Reddy told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy today said fluctuating diesel prices will have cascading effects on the country's economy and as a result, prices of goods may go up.

"Diesel price hike may lead to increase in price of all goods. It has cascading effect. There is a chance that inflationary pressure may go up. It would push the prices up," Reddy told reporters here.

"No body can control the (prices in the) country at that time. Now BJP is not able to control prices. Even after we come into the power (in the next elections) it will be difficult for us also," he said.

He said once prices go up, once Inflationary forces take the reins of the economy and it would take lot of time to bring them under control. Reddy alleged thatBJP was hurting the economy of the country and except for corporates and big businessmen, there is "nobody" who show mercy on poor and common people in the government.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #diesel #Economy #India #S Jaipal Reddy

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.