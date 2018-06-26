Fluctuating diesel prices will affect economy: Ex Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy

"Diesel price hike may lead to increase in price of all goods. It has cascading effect. There is a chance that inflationary pressure may go up. It would push the prices up," Reddy told reporters here.
Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy today said fluctuating diesel prices will have cascading effects on the country's economy and as a result, prices of goods may go up.
"Diesel price hike may lead to increase in price of all goods. It has cascading effect. There is a chance that inflationary pressure may go up. It would push the prices up," Reddy told reporters here.
"No body can control the (prices in the) country at that time. Now BJP is not able to control prices. Even after we come into the power (in the next elections) it will be difficult for us also," he said.