App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 21, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fixed term employment to trigger job creation: FICCI

In a statement, Ficci President Rashesh Shah said the move will help companies to employ people for a fixed duration for which they have orders or assignments and there will be no burden of carry-over of extra labour force during the lean season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government's move to extend the facility of hiring workers on fixed term employment to all sectors will boost job creation in the near future, industry body Ficci said today.

In a statement, Ficci President Rashesh Shah said the move will help companies to employ people for a fixed duration for which they have orders or assignments and there will be no burden of carry-over of extra labour force during the lean season.

“Since, the provisions under the existing labour laws did not provide for such flexibility, industry had inhibitions in engaging extra labour to discharge timely commitments like export orders. The amendment will certainly remove this hurdle and employment generation will receive an impetus in coming months,” Shah said.

The government has extended the facility of hiring workers on fixed term employment to all sectors for improving the ease of doing business for players intending to hire people for completing specified projects, tasks or orders.

This facility was available only for the apparel manufacturing sector as per the Industrial Establishment (Standing Order), 1946.

The concept of fixed term employment defines the tenure of employment as well as other associated conditions of service and remunerations which are provided to regular employees under various labour laws.

tags #Economy #FICCI #Fixed term #India

most popular

Top 20 multibaggers of 2017 which gave up to 1000% return: are they still a buy?

Top 20 multibaggers of 2017 which gave up to 1000% return: are they still a buy?

Saurabh Mukherjea sees fair value in Sensex at 30K, D-St in the last lap of healthy bull run

Saurabh Mukherjea sees fair value in Sensex at 30K, D-St in the last lap of healthy bull run

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens; 10 key things you should know before investing

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens; 10 key things you should know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC