Fixed income returns in India set to surge in 2023, prompt higher investments: Analysts

Reuters
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Debt investments offered barely any increase in returns last year amid high volatility due to the Ukraine war, aggressive rate tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India, along with steep global inflation.

Indian investors are looking to increase the proportion of debt in their portfolios on expectations of a peak in policy tightening, a desire to lock in high yields and as a diversification from expensive stock markets, analysts and fund managers said.

Meanwhile, returns stagnated in 2020 and 2021 with low yields, after the pandemic led to massive rate cuts.

"People are getting a sense that we are reaching a peak of the rate (hiking) cycle," said Alok Saigal, head of wealth management firm Nuvama Private, which has 1.2 trillion rupees ($14.58 billion)of assets under management.

"We are actually getting incoming demand from clients asking us for opportunities or avenues where they can lock in yields, where they can allocate a reasonable amount of money to fixed income," he added.

The 10-year government bond yield has risen 87 basis points (bps) in 2022, whereas AAA-rated benchmark short-medium corporate bond yields moved up 150 - 200 bps.