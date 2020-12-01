PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 12:36 PM IST

Fixed deposit interest rates: Check out latest FD rates of SBI, HDFC Bank

Read on to know fixed deposit interest rates of SBI and HDFC Bank

Moneycontrol News
 
 
India's largest lender State Bank of India offers eight maturity options for retail fixed deposits, or fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The maturity period starts at seven days and extends to as long as 10 years.

SBI offers interest rates of 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent to its general depositors and 3.4 percent to 6.2 percent to its senior citizens' customers on retail FDs.

SBI changes interest rates from time to time on the basis to align them with benchmark rates. These interest rates are effective from September 10.

Check out SBI fixed deposit rates:
Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 45 days2.9%3.4%
46 days to 179 days3.9%4,4%
180 days to 210 days4.4%4.9%
211 days to 365 days4.4%4.9%
1 year to 2 years4.9%5.4%
2 years to 3 years5.1%5.6%
3 years to 5 years5.3%5.8%
5 years to 10 years5.4%6.2%

Source: sbi.co.on

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on fixed up Rs 2 crore, 12 maturity options are offered with varied interest rates by HDFC Bank. Maturity period starts from 7 days up to 10 years. Bank provides 2.5 percent for 7 to 14 days to general customers and an additional 0.5 percent to senior citizens on fixed deposits. HDFC Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from November 13, 2020.
Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizens
7-14 days2.5%3%
15-29 days2.5%3%
30-45 days3%3.5%
46-60 days3%3.5%
61-90 days3%3.5%
91 days - 6 months3.5%4%
6 months - 9 months4.40%4.90%
1 year 1 day - 2 years4.90%5.40%
2 years 1 day - 3 years5.15%5.65%
3 years 1 day - 5 years5.30%5.80%
5 years 1 day - 10 years5.50%6.25%
Source: HDFC Bank website
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Personla Finance

