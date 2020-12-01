Fixed deposit interest rates: Check out latest FD rates of SBI, HDFC Bank

Read on to know fixed deposit interest rates of SBI and HDFC Bank
India's largest lender State Bank of India offers eight maturity options for retail fixed deposits, or fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The maturity period starts at seven days and extends to as long as 10 years.
SBI offers interest rates of 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent to its general depositors and 3.4 percent to 6.2 percent to its senior citizens' customers on retail FDs.
SBI changes interest rates from time to time on the basis to align them with benchmark rates. These interest rates are effective from September 10.
|Maturity Period
|General
|Senior Citizen
|7 days to 45 days
|2.9%
|3.4%
|46 days to 179 days
|3.9%
|4,4%
|180 days to 210 days
|4.4%
|4.9%
|211 days to 365 days
|4.4%
|4.9%
|1 year to 2 years
|4.9%
|5.4%
|2 years to 3 years
|5.1%
|5.6%
|3 years to 5 years
|5.3%
|5.8%
|5 years to 10 years
|5.4%
|6.2%
Source: sbi.co.on
|Maturity Period
|General
|Senior Citizens
|7-14 days
|2.5%
|3%
|15-29 days
|2.5%
|3%
|30-45 days
|3%
|3.5%
|46-60 days
|3%
|3.5%
|61-90 days
|3%
|3.5%
|91 days - 6 months
|3.5%
|4%
|6 months - 9 months
|4.40%
|4.90%
|1 year 1 day - 2 years
|4.90%
|5.40%
|2 years 1 day - 3 years
|5.15%
|5.65%
|3 years 1 day - 5 years
|5.30%
|5.80%
|5 years 1 day - 10 years
|5.50%
|6.25%