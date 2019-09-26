Five key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's meeting with private banks, NBFCs

The meeting with private banks and NBFCs was very 'tonic-like', with a lot of positives, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a media briefing following her meeting with private banks, microfinance institutions (MFIs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) on September 26.

The credit outreach programme planned by the government to promote credit disbursals was met with enthusiasm with private bankers and NBFCs agreeing to get on board.

In a new set of measures to boost credit growth, the government had recently asked public sector banks (PSBs) to go on a lending spree and overlook non-repayments to support stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Here are five key takeaways from the finance minister's press conference:

- FM Sitharaman said not one voice expressed concerns on the liquidity front and there was near unanimity on rural demand for credit, that can be addressed with help from private sector banks, NBFCs and MFIs.

- She said there is a clear message that consumption is happening and that demand will also get back soon. The second half of the year should look up, she added.

- The problem pertaining to the commercial vehicle segment is being seen as a cyclical problem, which happened somewhere around 2010 as well, she noted. Private bankers and NBFCs lending to the segment feel the problem can be tided over in some time. Meanwhile, she said the issues related to the passenger vehicle segment are mostly sentiment-driven.

- Another observation she made was that the service sector is showing a very high appetite for credit.

- On the subject of the affordable housing scheme, Sitharaman said it has been received extremely well, with requests coming in to raise the limit from the existing Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

