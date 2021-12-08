MARKET NEWS

English
Fitch cuts India GDP forecast for FY22 to 8.4%

Fitch had in October forecast a GDP growth of 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022) fiscal and 10 per cent in FY23.

PTI
December 08, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Representative Image: Shutterstock

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut India’s economic growth forecast to 8.4 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, but raised GDP growth projection for the next financial year to 10.3 per cent.

"We have cut our FY22 (financial year ending March 2022) GDP growth forecast, to 8.4 per cent (-0.3 pp). GDP growth momentum should peak in FY23, at 10.3 per cent (+0.2 pp), boosted by a consumer-led recovery and the easing of supply disruptions," Fitch said in its Global Economic Outlook.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #Fitch #GDP #India
first published: Dec 8, 2021 11:00 am

