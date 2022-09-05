Fiscal discipline vital but 'necessary stimulus' to continue, says Sitharaman

India will ensure that the economy gets the necessary support even as it maintains fiscal discipline, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 5.

“The fiscal rectitude, the fiscal responsibility is something which Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi values very highly but yet the necessary stimulus for growth will still continue,” Sitharaman said at Ashwamedh-Elara India Dialogue 2022.

The minister added that she was conscious of the government’s glide path for the fiscal deficit as well as the implications of the debt-to-gross domestic getting out of control.

The comments come weeks before the government is due to announce its market borrowing calendar for the second half of the financial year ending March 31.

India had budgeted to borrow a record Rs 14.95 lakh crore in this fiscal year. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) switching certain government securities just a couple of days before the budget and the Centre pegging its first-half borrowing at Rs 8.45 lakh crore, the second-half borrowing amount works out to be Rs 5.86 lakh crore.

A finance ministry official told Moneycontrol that there was no reason why the Centre would increase its borrowing in the second half.

The government has set itself a fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of gross domestic product, for this financial year. It targets lowering the fiscal deficit to less than 4.5 percent by 2025-26.

Data released on August 31 showed the government's finances to be in good shape in the April-July period, with the fiscal deficit at only a fifth of the full-year target at the end of the first four months.

The Centre is engaged with the states on their fiscal positions, finance minister said at the event.

“The borrowing limits of states are definitely very closely monitored by the Centre and we are talking with them about out-of-budget borrowings… off- budget borrowings are a matter of concern in some states.”

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the fiscal positions of the Centre and states weakened drastically. The Centre had allowed the states to borrow extra to bridge the revenue gap after the pandemic hit.