Fiscal discipline important; there cannot be different yardsticks for Centre and States: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Jan 23, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the LDF government's budget for the next financial year on February 3.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said recent measures to curtail borrowing capacities of the states have constrained their efforts in various social and infrastructure sectors.

Reading out the policy document of the state government in the Assembly, the Governor said while fiscal discipline has to be enforced, there cannot be different yardsticks for the Centre and the states.

Khan said that for the body politic of the nation to be strong, it needs strong limbs and since states have heavy responsibilities in the social sectors, their fiscal position has to be strong.

"Recent measures to curtail the borrowing limits of the States constrain the scope of their interventions in the health, education and infrastructural sectors.

"While fiscal discipline has to be enforced in right earnest, there cannot be different yardsticks for state governments, which are not made applicable to the Union Government," the Governor said in the policy address marking the commencement of the budget session.

At the same time, he also said that he was happy to note that according to the latest report of the Reserve Bank of India on State Finances (2023), Kerala was relatively better off among the states regarding Innovation Index, addressing environmental concerns and providing a wide social security net.