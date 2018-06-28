App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fiscal deficit will be maintained at 3.3 % for FY19: Official

(Finance) Minister has also gone on record and said there is no impact on fiscal deficit. We keep it 3.3 percent.. PM ( Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has also said that in his Bombay meeting. India's fiscal consolidation path is absolutely as we are committed to.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fiscal deficit for the current financial year will be maintained at 3.3 percent of the GDP and the fiscal consolidation of the country is as per the "commitment," a top official of the Department of Expenditure under Finance Ministry said. "No impact of fiscal deficit.

(Finance) Minister has also gone on record and said there is no impact on fiscal deficit. We keep it 3.3 percent.. PM ( Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has also said that in his Bombay meeting. India's fiscal consolidation path is absolutely as we are committed to.

We were keeping fiscal deficit number (at 3.3 percent)... there is no slippage," Ajay Narayan Jha secretary, Expenditure told PTI. He was replying to a query on the possible impact on the expenditure if government decides to enhance the Minimum Support Price to farmers on some crops.

Modi recently said the MSP for crops will be at least 1.5 times the production cost so as to boost farmers' incomes and the Centre is working with states to ensure that they get the benefit of the support prices. The government had budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP in current fiscal, from 3.53 percent of GDP in 2017-18. Jha visited a Telangana Minorities Residential school here.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #fiscal deficit #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.