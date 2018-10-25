App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fiscal deficit widens in H1 of FY19

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the total expenditure and receipts was Rs 5.94 lakh crore during April-September this fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The fiscal deficit of the Central government has widened in the first half of 2018-19 to 95.3 percent of the Budget Estimate (BE), mainly on account of slow growth in revenue collections, as per an official data released on Thursday. The deficit was at 91.3 percent of BE at September-end of the last financial year.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the total expenditure and receipts was Rs 5.94 lakh crore during April-September this fiscal.

The government has budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP in 2018-19 from 3.53 percent in the previous financial year.

The fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 is Rs 6.24 lakh crore.

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the tax collection (net) at September-end was Rs 5.82 lakh crore, or 39.4 percent, of BE. It was 44.2 percent of the BE in similar period last fiscal.

The total receipts of the government during April-September 2018 were Rs 7.09 lakh crore, or 39 percent, of BE, compared to 40.6 percent in the same period of 2017-18.

The CGA data showed that total expenditure during April-September 2018 was Rs 13.04 lakh crore or 53.4 percent of BE.

The capital expenditure was Rs 1.62 lakh crore or 54.2 percent of BE, CGA said.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Economy #fiscal deficit #India

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.