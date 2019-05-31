App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fiscal deficit lower at 3.39% in 2018-19

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit at the end of March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore as against Rs 6.34 lakh crore in the revised estimates of Budget.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 came in at 3.39 per cent of GDP, marginally lower than 3.4 per cent estimated in the revised estimates of the Budget, mainly due to increase in non-tax revenue and lower expenditure.

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit at the end of March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore as against Rs 6.34 lakh crore in the revised estimates of Budget.

The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 works out to be 3.39 per cent of GDP, as per data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Although in absolute terms the fiscal deficit has gone up, but as a percentage of GDP the deficit figure has come down marginally, mainly on account of GDP expansion in 2018-19 -- data of which will be released later in the day.
First Published on May 31, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fiscal deficit

