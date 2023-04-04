 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finmin to review dues to MSMEs today as Vivad se Vishwas scheme gears up for rollout

Meghna Mittal
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Ministries have been asked to refund performance security/ bid security and liquidated damages to MSMEs forfeited/ deducted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MSME sector contributes around 30 percent to India’s GDP, 45 percent to its manufacturing output, and 48 percent to exports.

The finance ministry is likely to hold a review meeting on Vivad se Vishwas-I scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) today to discuss the likely quantum of forfeited amount for not fulfilling contractual obligation during Covid that will be returned by the government and ensure all its processes are in place as the scheme rolls out this fiscal, sources said.

“The meeting is for a review of the Vivad se Vishwas-I scheme for MSMEs as the scheme will become active in this current fiscal. It will be chaired by finance secretary TV Somanathan. There will be an overall review, including the forfeited amount that needs to be returned,” an official told Moneycontrol.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Union Budget announced that under the scheme, 95 percent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security in cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the Covid period will be returned by the government and government undertakings. The scheme is aimed to provide relief to MSMEs.

“Ministries have been asked to refund performance security/ bid security and liquidated damages forfeited/ deducted during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the finance ministry had said in an office memorandum issued earlier.