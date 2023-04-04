Finmin to review dues to MSMEs today as Vivad se Vishwas scheme gears up for rollout

The MSME sector contributes around 30 percent to India’s GDP, 45 percent to its manufacturing output, and 48 percent to exports.

The finance ministry is likely to hold a review meeting on Vivad se Vishwas-I scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) today to discuss the likely quantum of forfeited amount for not fulfilling contractual obligation during Covid that will be returned by the government and ensure all its processes are in place as the scheme rolls out this fiscal, sources said.

“The meeting is for a review of the Vivad se Vishwas-I scheme for MSMEs as the scheme will become active in this current fiscal. It will be chaired by finance secretary TV Somanathan. There will be an overall review, including the forfeited amount that needs to be returned,” an official told Moneycontrol.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Union Budget announced that under the scheme, 95 percent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security in cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the Covid period will be returned by the government and government undertakings. The scheme is aimed to provide relief to MSMEs.

“Ministries have been asked to refund performance security/ bid security and liquidated damages forfeited/ deducted during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the finance ministry had said in an office memorandum issued earlier.

The MSME sector is a major employer in the country. It’s a critical cog in the manufacturing wheel. The sector contributes around 30 percent to India’s GDP, 45 percent to its manufacturing output, and 48 percent to exports.

The criteria to avail relief is that the supplier should be registered as an MSME with the ministry of MSME, as on March 31, 2022. The 95 percent of the bid security forfeited in tenders opened between February 19, 2020 and March 31, 2022 will be refunded.

Although the industry has been seeking to make the scheme attractive by adding interest, the ministry has clarified that no interest shall be paid on such refunded amount.

“The Vivaad se Vishwas scheme is a significant step by the government towards partly neutralising the financial impact of Covid on MSME contractors. This scheme provides a much-needed opportunity for MSMEs to settle long-pending disputes and improve their cash flow position. This will reduce the burden of litigation and help improve the overall business environment for MSMEs in India, recapitalising small businesses' faith in long-term government policies,” Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG and Associates told Moneycontrol.

This rebuilding of faith in government policies will help attract more investment to the MSME sector, fuelling entrepreneurship and employment in the country. The scheme’s success will depend on its effective implementation.

“Under this scheme, the procuring entity will lift the bar imposed on defaulting MSMEs due to non-performance during the Covdi period. This step would bump up the number of eligible government contractors, which would be much needed to execute the infrastructure goals of the country,” Mohan said.