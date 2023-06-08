Exclusive: Finmin to form a committee to fast track resolution of land asset issues for strategic divestment

The procedures involved in the strategic sale of PSUs are long and complicated.

The Finance Ministry is likely to soon form a committee to sort out the land issues with states, which is delaying the strategic divestment of PSUs like BEML, a senior government official has said.

The committee, whose terms of reference are being worked upon, is likely to be notified soon.

“Every disinvestment has challenges, like land and personnel. State governments are not ready to let go of the land. We are working towards forming a committee to engage with the states. The committee is likely to be headed by a secretary and will have members from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and the Department of Public Enterprises,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The closure of PSUs is also stuck because of land leased (to the PSUs) by states. This too will be fast-tracked by the committee, he said.

The official added that the terms of references of the committee are being formed, and it will recommend solutions on a case-to-case basis. The committee will focus on solutions to land assets, which will then be placed before the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD).

Special purpose vehicle

“A notification on the formation of the committee is going to be issued soon. The idea is to form a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for arriving at solutions pertaining to land assets,” he added.

Currently, as per policy, in case of strategic divestment the land assets of a PSU are supposed to be hived off to a special purpose vehicle (SPV). But as is the case with many PSUs including BEML, they have lands given on lease by multiple states from whom a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is mandatory for DIPAM to go ahead with the strategic sale. In many cases, the states might be using the land for their infrastructure.

The procedures involved in the strategic sale of PSUs are long and complicated. As per the guidelines, land cannot be given back to the states if it's freehold land owned by the PSU. And state governments need to give an NOC if they have given the land on lease to the PSU. But some states are opposing the NOC saying they had acquired land for the PSU project, so once it is sold the land needs to be returned.

'Will take time'

“If the land is given to states, they are ready to give the NOC. If the claim of a state is fine, the land should be given to it, and it will give the NOC. This is the practical solution and it will fast track the disinvestment process,” he said.

In some cases there are other challenges. For example, if PSU structures like factories or office buildings stand on the land, it becomes difficult to return the land if the strategic sale is to go through. Then there are instances of illegal occupation of premises by ex-employees, so states are asking the centre to vacate that land.

But even after the formation of the committee, it will take time for the results of its actions to be visible, which will likely be only from next fiscal, the official added.