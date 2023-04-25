 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Finmin sees downside risks to FY24 growth forecast dominate upside risks

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund projects India will continue being the fastest-growing economy, likely underpinned by even more robust stability in the macroeconomic variables.

India’s Economic Survey 2022-23 and the central bank project Indian economy to post a growth rate of 6.5 percent in 2023-24.

The downside risks to growth forecast of 6.5 percent for the current financial year dominate the upside risks, the finance ministry said on April 25.

“We reiterate that downside risks to our official forecast of 6.5 per cent for real GDP growth in FY24 dominate upside risks,” the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

The downside risks to the growth forecast include the spike in oil prices following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ surprise production cut; further troubles in the financial sector in advanced nations that could create risk aversion in financial markets and impede capital flows; and the El Niño weather phenomenon that has elevated the risks to Indian monsoon rains, according to the ministry.

India’s Economic Survey 2022-23 and the central bank project Indian economy to post a growth rate of 6.5 percent in 2023-24.