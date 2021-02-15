MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states to meet GST shortfall

Out of this, an amount of Rs 86,729.93 crore has been released to the states and Rs 8,270.07 crore to the three UTs with legislative assembly (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry).

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

The finance ministry on Monday released the 16th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far to Rs 95,000 crore.

Till now, 86 percent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and Union Territories (UTs) with legislative assembly.

Out of this, an amount of Rs 86,729.93 crore has been released to the states and Rs 8,270.07 crore to the three UTs with legislative assembly (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry).

The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation, it added.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs.1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

Close

Related stories

The finance ministry in a statement said it has released the 16th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.64 percent.

"So far, an amount of Rs.95,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7831 percent," it added.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 percent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 lakh crore (0.50 percent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision, the statement added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #GST #India
first published: Feb 15, 2021 08:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.