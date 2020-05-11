App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 11:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states

The grant released includes Rs 1,276.91 crore to Kerala, Rs 638 crore to Punjab, and Rs 417.75 crore to West Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry on Monday released Rs 6,195 crore revenue deficit grant to 14 states to enhance their resources during COVID-19 crisis. "The government on May 11, 2020 released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis," the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

The grant released includes Rs 1,276.91 crore to Kerala, Rs 638 crore to Punjab, and Rs 417.75 crore to West Bengal.

Earlier on April 3, the ministry had released Rs 6,195 crore as the first installment of the 'Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant' to 14 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand & West Bengal.

First Published on May 11, 2020 11:02 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman

