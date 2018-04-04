App
Apr 04, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FinMin puts up FY18 Economic Survey document for sale on Amazon India, Flipkart

The survey document is priced at Rs 895 and is already available on Flipkart for sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Survey 2017-18, a key annual document published by the Finance Ministry highlighting the short and long-term prospects of the Indian economy will be available for sale on Amazon India from April 13, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian tweeted today.

“In response to several queries, I am happy to share that physical copies of the Economic Survey 2017-18, published by @OUPAcademic, are now available at bookshops in India. It can also be ordered online @amazonIN,” Subramanian said in his tweet.

The survey document is priced at Rs 895 and is already available on Flipkart for sale.

Even though the Finance Ministry is selling a paperback edition, the survey document’s online version, which is available free of cost, received 9.5 million hits within a month of it being published, from at least 196,000 unique visitors, across 163 countries.

Economic Survey, a budget document authored by CEA and his team, elucidates the analytical overview and performance of the Indian economy. The document was in pink colour this year, to emphasise on the pressing theme of gender inequality and women empowerment.

Another popular listing of the Indian government sold on Amazon India is the ‘India Year Book’, which is published by the publications division--Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

