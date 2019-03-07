App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin notifies April 1 as date for availing increased GST exemption limit, composition scheme

These decisions were taken by the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, on January 10. These decisions would come into effect from April 1, a finance ministry statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government Thursday notified April 1 as the date for the implementation of doubling of GST exemption limit to Rs 40 lakh, which will benefit small and medium enterprises.

Besides, the effective date for availing higher turnover cap of Rs 1.5 crore for availing composition scheme by traders has also been fixed as April 1.

Also, service providers and suppliers of both goods and services with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh would be eligible to opt for the GST composition scheme and pay a tax of 6 per cent from the beginning of next fiscal.

These decisions were taken by the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, on January 10. These decisions would come into effect from April 1, a finance ministry statement said.

related news

"There would be two threshold limits for exemption from registration and payment of GST for the Suppliers of Goods i.e. Rs 40 lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs. States would have an option to decide about one of the limits.

"The Threshold for Registration for service providers would continue to be Rs 20 lakhs and in case of Special Category States Rs 10 lakhs," it said.

Also the GST Composition Scheme, under which small traders and businesses pay a 1 per cent tax based on turnover, can be availed by businesses with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore, against the earlier Rs 1 crore, with effect from April 1.

EY India Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said implementation of these proposals with specifically the higher turnover limit for composition schemes, would aid enhancing the ease of doing business for MSMEs.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Business #Economy #GST #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

1984 Riots: Sajjan Kumar Instigated Mob to Kill Sikhs, Victim Reiterat ...

Prashant Bhushan Differs With Own Lawyer on Tendering Unconditional Ap ...

Man Who Exposed 'Honour Killings' Shot Dead in Pakistan

BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB

Chandrababu Naidu Accuses TRS of 'Mental Torture' Over Data Theft Issu ...

No Names Sent by West Bengal for PM-KISAN Fund Transfer, Says Jaitley

Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Alleges 'Match-fixing' Between PM Modi a ...

Air India Says 'Happy Women's Day', to Fly 12 International & 40 Domes ...

Amit Shah Alleges Congress Has Nexus With Naxals, Insurgency Flourishe ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Panga: One more Republic Day weekend release for Kangana Ranaut

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.