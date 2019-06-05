App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin may retain allocations made in interim Budget

In a circular, the finance ministry also said it will only consider additional allocations towards "unavoidable commitments" for which funds have not been earmarked in the interim budget

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)
(Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)
Whatsapp

Finance ministry has indicated that it will retain the interm budget allocations made to ministries and departments, in the final budget for the current financial year, to be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

In run-up the Lok Sabha elections, the finance ministry came up with an interim budget in February, authorising government expenditure for a limited period.

With the new government in place now, a full-year budget will be presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 5.

Close

In a circular, the finance ministry also said it will only consider additional allocations towards "unavoidable commitments" for which funds have not been earmarked in the interim budget.

related news

"Allocations projected in the Interim Budget 2019-20, will not be altered," said the finance ministry circular.

However, if there are any requirement on account of unavoidable commitments that have not been fully provided for in the February budget, "Ministry/Department may propose the same for consideration for inclusion in the Regular Budget 2019-20, with suitable justification" by Friday, it added.

Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

In her budget, the 59-year-old JNU alumnus, Sitharaman will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

The first session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4, followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Budget 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.