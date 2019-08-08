App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin asks commerce ministry to assess revenue impact of proposed RCEP

In a letter to the commerce department, the revenue department also suggested it to form a joint team of officials to understand the revenue (customs duty foregone) implication of RCEP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry has asked its commerce counterpart to assess the revenue implication of the proposed mega free-trade agreement RCEP, sources said.

In a letter to the commerce department, the revenue department also suggested it to form a joint team of officials to understand the revenue (customs duty foregone) implication of RCEP.

"The revenue secretary has written a letter to the commerce secretary to calculate the revenue impact of the proposed agreement," they said.

Close

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is an agreement being negotiated by 16 countries since 2013. So far, 27 rounds of talks at the chief negotiators level have been conducted.

related news

Several challenges in both goods and services sectors still persist and need to be resolved before reaching the conclusion of negotiations RCEP.

The 16-member RCEP bloc has targeted to conclude the negotiations by November this year.

The major challenges in front of India include widening trade deficit with member countries, such as China, and disproportionate loss in customs revenue due to elimination or significant reduction in import duties.

India registered trade deficit in 2018-19 with as many as 11 RCEP member countries, including China, South Korea and Australia, out of the grouping of 16 nations.

Further, in a comprehensive stakeholder consultation on the pact, several sectors including dairy, metals, marine products, electronics, chemicals, pharmaceutical, plastics and textiles have registered reservation on the proposed agreement.

RCEP bloc includes the 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The agreement aims to cover issues related to goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

In the merchandise sector, all the countries want India to eliminate customs duties on maximum number of goods as the country's huge domestic market provides immense opportunity for exports. But, the domestic industry has raised serious concerns over presence of China in the grouping.

India trades in over 11,500 products. Certain sensitive sectors such as agriculture are mostly kept out of the purview of such agreements to protect the interest of farmers.

Experts have mixed views over the impact of this pact on India. Biswajit Dhar, professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, is of the opinion that free trade pacts are not about only giving market access, but also getting that access in other countries.

India is looking for a balanced trade agreement, as it would cover 40 per cent of the global gross domestic product and over 42 per cent of the world's population.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.