App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FinMin against deferring penalty payment by telecom cos: Report

Telecom players have to clear AGR-related dues worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) by March 17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Telecom
Telecom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The finance ministry has objected to waiving or differing a part of interest and penalty owed by telecom players under their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, The Times of India reported.

Any concession on payment of the penalty would “set a wrong precedent and lead to similar demands” from other sectors, a source told the paper.

Telecom players have to clear AGR-related dues worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) by March 17. Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices owe the maximum amounts to the telecom regulator.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

At a finance ministry meeting on February 23, there was consensus that “all efforts need to be taken to save the existing companies,” the report stated.

The telecom industry should not be a monopoly or even a duopoly, a government official told the publication.

There was also a recommendation to provide soft loans to telecom companies, but the authorities were split of the modes of issuing the financial assistance.

“However, it was mentioned that any such credit window should not be given through the telecom department, since it is also the receiver of the dues. Thus, it was proposed that public sector banks or other financial institutions or instruments can be used to provide emergency credit,” a source told the paper.

A multi-ministry digital communications commission is expected to meet on February 24, the report added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Economy

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.