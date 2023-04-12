 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Financial stability outlook challenging due to banking turmoil, says G20 watchdog

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

The Financial Stability Board says it is working closely with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and other standard-setting bodies to draw out the lessons from the recent turmoil and the consequent priorities for future

The failure of regional lenders in the US, starting with Silicon Valley Bank, followed by the crisis at storied Swiss bank Credit Suisse has forced central banks across the world to slow their monetary tightening.

The global financial stability outlook has become more challenging in recent weeks because of the turmoil in the banking sector, the G20's financial watchdog said on April 12.

“In response, rapid and effective actions have been taken by authorities in Switzerland, the United States and other jurisdictions to maintain global financial stability,” Financial Stability Board (FSB) chair Klaas Knot said in a letter to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors who are meeting on April 12-13 in Washington

“Alongside these developments, heightened volatility, reduced liquidity and large price swings emerged in key financial markets."

These events have put to the test the G20’s financial reforms that followed the 2008 global financial crisis. While the global financial system is much better placed to absorb adverse shocks as a result of these reforms, every test of financial resilience involves new challenges, the FSB chair said.