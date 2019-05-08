App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Financial institutions set to realise Rs 80,000 cr from IBC in FY20: Icra

The higher realisation in the current fiscal will be driven by the expected conclusion of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of two large accounts - Essar Steel Limited and Bhushan Steel and Power Limited, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Banks and financial institutions are expected to realise more than Rs 80,000 crore in 2019-20 from resolution of stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as compared to Rs 66,000 crore in the previous fiscal, rating agency Icra said in a study.

The higher realisation in the current fiscal will be driven by the expected conclusion of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of two large accounts - Essar Steel Limited and Bhushan Steel and Power Limited, it said.

Both these accounts are part of the RBI's list of the 12 largest defaulting companies announced in June 2017, it added.

Successful completion of the CIRP for these two accounts would bring closure to eight companies from the RBI's list and could help strengthen the confidence in the IBC, despite the significant delays seen in in the process with most of the CIRPs lasting more than 500 days, it said.

related news

"However, despite the hurdles being faced by the IBC, we expect the number of cases being admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to continue to increase, especially from the operational creditors who are responsible for 50 per cent of all cases admitted by the NCLT," it said.

During the last financial year, cases resolved under the IBC include Electrosteel Steel, Monnet Ispat Ltd and Amtek Auto Ltd.

The progress of the CIRP under the IBC has been hampered over the past two years by the over-burdened NCLTs, innumerable litigations, defiant promoters and failing sectors, it said, adding even then, the process under the IBC has chugged on, albeit at a slower pace than envisioned.

As of March 31, 2019, 715 cases of defaulting corporate debtors had been closed under the IBC. Of the same, a significant portion of corporate debtors (378 cases) were ordered into liquidation, while only 92 CIRPs yielded a resolution plan where the companies continue to operate as going-concerns, it said.

The NCLTs continue to remain heavily burdened as the number of cases being admitted continues to increase quarter-on-quarter with the highest quarterly admissions of 359 cases reported in last quarter of previous fiscal, it said.

As the timelines for the CIRP continue to get stretched, it said, with 32 per cent of the on-going CIRPs as on March 31, 2019 having already crossed the maximum allowed time of 270 days, the number of admitted cases that are yet to be resolved are only increasing.
First Published on May 8, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Bhushan Steel and Power Limited #Business #Economy #Essar Steel Limited #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: SRH lose bot ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby: The first pics are here a ...

Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala ha ...

MET Gala and why Khloe Kardashian has never been invited to it

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

Avengers Endgame: How did the Russo Brothers convince Robert Downey Jr ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone was the ‘original choice’ for Imli; An ...

Arjun Kapoor opens up on Malaika Arora and his love life and rumoured ...

Jessica Chastain slams Game of Thrones for using 'rape' as a tool to m ...

As Regional Parties Discuss Alignments, Will Southern Satraps Decide t ...

'Delhi Girl is Openly Challenging You': Priyanka Responds To Modi's Ra ...

Deepika Padukone is Chewbacca for Ishan Khatter, Mandira Bedi Terms Me ...

Women’s T20 Challenge | Need to Work On Our Fielding and Come Back S ...

TikTok Becomes Top Free App on iOS, Play Store in India, Post Ban

US to Hike Tariffs on $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports

BJP to Set Up Panel to Probe 'Leh Bribery' Charge, Questions Claims of ...

Binance Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Hacked, Over $40 Million in Bi ...

Poll Results Will Make it Clear Who is Duryodhana and Who is Arjuna: V ...

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

India's alcohol intake up by 38% in seven years, says study

Congress accuses Narendra Modi of destroying economy, says lost 1.1 cr ...

No party will get majority, Congress will forge alliance for 'UPA Plus ...

Why the government is looking to sweeten the ESOP deal for startups

Gold prices surge by Rs 180 on firm global trend

Lot of NBFCs have moderated their growth aspirations, says Crisil Rati ...

Market will be nervous and volatile till election results, says Sundar ...

In election years, stock market performed better post poll results, tr ...

Regionalism is passé, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh, claims Modi govt ...

Toll rises to 9 in suicide blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi shr ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 18: Two murders, political ...

Before Student Of The Year 2, ranking directors who made their debut w ...

NSSO report confirms critics were right on GDP fiasco; distortion of d ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs need to counter Ajax's p ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.