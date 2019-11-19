App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Financial crunch due to Centre's failure to release GST dues to Kerala: Thomas Isaac

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Finance minister Thomas Isaac on November 19 said the state government had failed to receive its share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues of Rs 1600 crore from the Centre due to which it was facing a financial crunch.

Replying to a notice seeking leave for adjournment motion in the state assembly, Isaac said fears expressed by the opposition that the state was undergoing a severe financial crisis was unfounded.

There was a financial crunch this month compared to other months.

More restrictions need to be imposed this month as Kerala failed to receive its GST dues of Rs 1600 crore from the centre, he said.

The Centre has also reduced the credit limit of the state by almost Rs 6000 crore, he said. The state was heading towards a financial emergency, V D Satheeshan (Congress) said moving the notice.

After speaker disallowed discussion on the motion, Opposition Congress led UDF walked out.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Goods and Services Tax #GST #Kerala #Thomas Isaac

