Financial crunch due to Centre's failure to release GST dues to Kerala: Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance minister Thomas Isaac on November 19 said the state government had failed to receive its share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues of Rs 1600 crore from the Centre due to which it was facing a financial crunch.

Replying to a notice seeking leave for adjournment motion in the state assembly, Isaac said fears expressed by the opposition that the state was undergoing a severe financial crisis was unfounded.

There was a financial crunch this month compared to other months.

More restrictions need to be imposed this month as Kerala failed to receive its GST dues of Rs 1600 crore from the centre, he said.

The Centre has also reduced the credit limit of the state by almost Rs 6000 crore, he said. The state was heading towards a financial emergency, V D Satheeshan (Congress) said moving the notice.

After speaker disallowed discussion on the motion, Opposition Congress led UDF walked out. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.