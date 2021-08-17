Financial conditions supportive of recovery due to comfortable liquidity positions: RBI Bulletin

The aggregate demand conditions are buoyed by pent-up demand post unlock and the supply situations are improving with monsoon catching up to normal levels, the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India on August 17 issued its monthly bulletin of August 2021 issue where it analyses the state of the economy.

The central bank said that the course of the economy over the month and a half gone by has been altered by the slow retreat of the second wave of the pandemic.

The aggregate demand conditions are buoyed by pent-up demand post unlock and the supply situations are improving with monsoon catching up to normal levels and sowing activity gaining pace, the central bank said in a release.

The RBI said with reaffirming the traction that the economy is gaining, the manufacturing activity is gradually turning around while the contraction in services has moderated.

“Spurred by comfortable liquidity conditions, financial conditions stay benign and supportive of the recovery,” RBI said.

Growth Impulses

The article on State of the Economy in RBI’s Bulletin of August 2021 highlights major growth impulses. The normal area under sowing had exceeded by July 2021 end, with surge in tractor and fertiliser sales up to pre-pandemic levels. Declining rural employment and so the number of households demanding work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) indicates the tightening of market of farm labour as the agriculture activity gathers steam.

The second growth impulse the article in the bulletin highlights is the igniting financial markets where 2021 could turn out to be India’s year of initial public offerings (IPOs).

On the IPOs of the new age companies, the article said, “IPOs of new age companies arrive as bullishness about India mounts, especially around Indian tech. In fact, India’s tech boom has been long awaited, with strong global and domestic appetite for what are widely believed to be world class businesses in the pipeline, notwithstanding initial losses that have largely stemmed from the deep discount business models adopted by them.”

The article further says that it is a great positive development for the domestic ecosystem of start-ups showcasing the strength, maturity, and scale of domestic equity markets and encourage larger flow of savings than before into venture capital and fund job creation.

The article suggests that the another sign of revitalisation of the economy is in the manner how corporate India faced the second wave of the pandemic relative to the first one.

So far, 1,427 listed non-financial companies accounting 86.8 percent of market capitalisation of all listed non-financial companies. It adds, the net sales of these companies surged by 57 percent year-on-year basis versus a decline of 34 percent in April-June 2020.

It adds, “In spite of anecdotal high frequency evidence that the second wave took a bigger toll on rural sales than the first wave. The y-o-y jump in net sales this year is admittedly suffused with base effects because of the large fall in the corresponding quarter last year.”

Aggregate Demand

The aggregate demand condition are buoyed by pent-up demand released by unlocks and vaccination and collections in e-way bills rising to their highest level in last four months, the article said.

Rise in July 2021 toll collections to March 2021 levels was supported by an increase on truck rentals on back of increased factory output and a 10-15 percent increase in dispatches were seen as per as per the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT).

Fuel consumption recorded and uptick in July 2021 whereas aviation turbine fuel (ATF) recorded a sequential improvement. Automobile wholesales recorded an uptick in July 2021 as manufacturers scaled up production, the article said.

Pick-up was also seen in the FMCG sector sales in rural areas and small towns on back of favourable monsoon. GST collections for the month of July 2021 at Rs 1.16 lakh crore surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Aggregate Supply

In line with the progress in monsoon, the article says, sowing activity is gradually gaining pace. As on August 13, 2021, kharif acreage stood at 997.1 lakh hectares – 1.8 per cent below its level a year ago but 2.1 per cent above the normal acreage. Overall, around 93 per cent of sowing has already been accomplished.

Advanced Estimates of Agricultural crops production by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare marked fifth consecutive year of record production of foodgrains. The article highlights the growth has stemmed from record high acreages in anticipation of higher public procurement adequate temporal as well as spatial rainfall distribution, ample supply of labour, increase in export demand and supportive policy measures to boost production and export.

The article adds, “Reaffirming the traction that the economy is gaining, the headline PMI Manufacturing Index hit a 3-month high in July from the contraction it had entered in June after a gap of 11 months.”