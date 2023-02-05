English
    Finance Secretary should re-examine his theory that housing loan not a saving: P Chidambaram

    The payment of interest and the instalments of the loan is indeed an expenditure, but it is an expenditure which is converted into an asset, which is a saving, the former finance minister argued.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
    IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

    Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday urged Finance Secretary T V Somanathan to "re-examine his theory” that a housing loan is not a saving.

    Somanathan, in an interview with The Hindu while talking about the old tax regime, said that if one looks at the structure of the tax deductions, half of them are for savings and half of them are for dis-savings like housing loans or interest on housing loans.

    "The Finance Secretary asks 'Is the housing loan a saving?’ His answer is 'No’. I wonder how many people will agree with the Finance Secretary,”  Chidambaram said on Twitter.

    The payment of interest and the instalments of the loan is indeed an expenditure, but it is an expenditure which is converted into an asset, which is a saving, the former finance minister argued.