Finance Ministry to seek rating upgrade in meeting with Fitch this week

Fitch Ratings had cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7 percent for the current fiscal. (File image/PTI)

The Finance Ministry is likely to meet the representatives of global rating agency Fitch this week seeking a rating upgrade, CNBC TV-18 reported citing anonymous sources.

Fitch Ratings had cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7 percent for the current fiscal but raised GDP growth projection for FY23 to 10 percent, saying the second COVID-19 wave delayed rather than derail the economic recovery.

In its APAC Sovereign Credit Overview, Fitch Ratings said India's 'BBB-/Negative' sovereign rating "balances a still-strong medium-term growth outlook and external resilience from solid foreign-reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors".

The negative outlook, it said, reflects uncertainty over the debt trajectory following the sharp deterioration in India's public finances due to the pandemic shock.

Fitch said it has further lowered India's GDP forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) to 8.7 percent from 10 percent in June as a result of the severe second virus wave.

It had in June cut the growth forecast from 12.8 percent.

The projections for 2021-22 fiscal compares to a contraction of 7.3 percent recorded in the last financial year and a 4 percent growth in 2019-20.

"In our view, however, the impact of the second wave was to delay rather than derail India's economic recovery, reflected in an upward revision of our FY23 (April 2022-March 2023) GDP forecast to 10 percent from 8.5 percent in June," it said.

High-frequency indicators point to a strong rebound in the second quarter of the current fiscal (April 2021-March 2022), as business activity has again returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Fitch, however, saw a wider fiscal deficit.

"We forecast a 7.2 percent of GDP (excluding disinvestment) central government deficit in FY 22," it said.

[With inputs from PTI]