App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2018 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Finance Ministry seeks input from ministries for Arun Jaitley's next Budget speech

In view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the government is likely to come out with an interim budget also referred to as Vote-on-Account

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Finance Ministry has sought inputs from different central ministries for Arun Jaitley's Budget Speech, which would be the last budget of the current BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 general polls.

Earlier this month, the ministry began the budgetary exercise for 2019-20.

During the process, meetings will be held with ministries of steel, power, and housing and urban development to finalise revised expenditure for the current fiscal and projections for the next financial year.

The meetings are scheduled to continue till November 16.

related news

The finance ministry has requested the ministries to send material related with their departments that may merit inclusion in the finance minister's budget speech for 2019-20 by November 15, according to a communication by the finance ministry to all secretaries.

In view of the upcoming General Elections, the government is likely to come out with an interim budget also referred to as Vote-on-Account.

The General Budget is presented on February 1.

Finance Minister Jaitley is scheduled to present his 6th consecutive Budget with 2019 being Vote-on-Account.

As per practice, a Vote-on-Account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget presented by the new government.

While P Chidambaram had presented the previous UPA government's Vote-on-Account in February 2014, Jaitley presented a full budget in July that year. Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget at the end of February.

With the preponement of budget, ministries are now allocated their budgeted funds from the start of the financial year beginning April.

This gives government departments more leeway to spend as well as allow companies time to adapt to business and taxation plans.

Previously, when the budget was presented at the end of February, the three-stage Parliament approval process used to get completed some time in mid-May, weeks ahead of the onset of monsoon rains.

This meant government departments would start spending on projects only from August-end or September after the monsoon season ended.
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.