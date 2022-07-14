 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Finance Ministry says govt capex may have started crowding in private investment

Siddharth Upasani
Jul 14, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

The finance ministry's assertion seems at odds with the consensus on the ground realities, with private capital expenditure widely seen to be rather muted.

Representational image

The government's focus on capital expenditure may have begun to crowd in private investment, the finance ministry has said.

Referring to early data for April-June, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Report, released on July 14, that the share of the Indian private sector in total investment proposals had hit a record high of 85 percent as against an average of 63 percent in the previous four quarters.

"Going forward, private sector investment is expected to gain further traction on account of recovery in capacity utilisation, bigger appetite for undertaking fresh investments, and crowding-in driven by a huge increase in public investment," the finance ministry said, adding that the government's production-linked incentive schemes should also provide a significant push to private investment.

As per data cited by the ministry in its report, numbers compiled by private sector firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, an uptick in investment momentum is visible despite the Russia-Ukraine war, high global commodity prices, rising interest rates, and the uncertainty, with new investment projects announced by India's private sector standing at Rs 3.1 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY23 - 17.7 percent higher compared to the previous quarter and 46.7 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
TAGS: #capex #Economy #Finance Ministry #India #investment
first published: Jul 14, 2022 03:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.