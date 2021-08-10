MARKET NEWS

Finance Ministry releases Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states as grant

The grants are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.

PTI
August 10, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
Finance Ministry (Image: PTI)

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it has released the fifth monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution.

The grants are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution. The commission has recommended this grant to the 17 states during 2021-22.

The Department of Expenditure has released the fifth monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the states on August 9, 2021, the ministry said in a statement.

With the release of this instalment, a total amount of Rs 49,355 crore has been released to eligible states in the current financial year.

The states recommended for PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD Grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore to the 17 states in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs 49,355 crore (41.67 per cent) has been released so far.
Tags: #Business #Department of Expenditure #Economy #Fifteenth finance commission #Finance Ministry #India #revenue deficit grant
first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:01 pm

