Finance Ministry releases Rs 9,871 crore grant to 17 states

The states which will receive money from the grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
Representative image

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it has released Rs 9,871 crore of revenue deficit grant to 17 states.

"The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has released 7th monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871.00 crore to the States here today. With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs 69,097.00 crore has been released to eligible states as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year," an official statement said.

The grants are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution. The Commission has recommended this grant to 17 states during 2021-22.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

"The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs 69,097.00 crore (58.33 per cent) has been released so far," the statement added.
