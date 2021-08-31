MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Finance Ministry releases Rs 13,386 crore to 25 states as grant to RLBs

Tied grants are released to the rural local bodies (RLBs) for improving two services -- Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

PTI
August 31, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it has released about Rs 13,386 crore to 25 states for providing grants to rural local bodies (RLBs).

Tied grants are released to the rural local bodies (RLBs) for improving two services -- Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

“The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on Monday released an amount of Rs 13,385.70 crore to 25 States for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies,” the ministry said in a statement.

This grant-in-aid is the first instalment of Tied grants of the year 2021-22. The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Tied grants are meant to ensure the availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and states for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Close
The states are required to transfer the grants to the rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the Union Government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #Finance Ministry #India #RLB
first published: Aug 31, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.