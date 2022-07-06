English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Finance Ministry releases fourth instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states

    The fourth instalment of the current fiscal year's revenue deficit grant to 14 states, totaling Rs 7,183 crore, was released by the finance ministry on Wednesday.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block

    The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block

    Finance ministry on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states for the current fiscal. The states for which Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

    "The Department of Expenditure has on Wednesday released the 4th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states," the ministry said in a statement. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The grant is released in 12 equated monthly instalments.

    The ministry said that with the release of the fourth instalment for the month of July 2022, the total amount of PDRD grants released to the states in 2022-23 stands at Rs 28,733.67 crore. The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the states concerned after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #India #PDRD
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 06:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.