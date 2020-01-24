App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finance Ministry plans tougher norms for high-value jewellery transactions: Report

Another suggestion is to bring gem and jewellery dealers under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry is considering tightening norms for high-value jewellery transactions, Business Standard reported.

Linking the transactions with Aadhaar or another ID proof has been proposed, the report said. Officials prefer Aadhaar over PAN as ID proof, sources told the paper.

Another suggestion is to bring gem and jewellery dealers under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

If high-value transactions in the jewellery space are linked with Aadhaar, then the deals will be verified using a one-time password (OTP), the report stated.

In August, the finance ministry had said jewellery transactions over Rs 50,000 crore must be reported. But it was withdrawn after two months following operational issues.

This time, the threshold on the transactions might be relaxed, the report added.

In July last year, import duty on gold and silver was hiked to 12.5 percent from 10 percent.

After demonetisation and introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), commercial transactions have come under the government’s scanner.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Business #Economy

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.