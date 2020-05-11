Finance Ministry dismisses reports of pay cuts for central government employees

The clarification from the ministry came after reports in the media that the government was planning a pay cut for its employees
The Ministry of Finance on May 11 dismissed reports of a proposal for introducing a salary cut for central government employees. The clarification from the ministry came after reports in the media that the government was planning a pay cut for its employees.The finance ministry tweeted:
There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees.
The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.@nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts
— Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 11, 2020
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rubbished all such reports. He tweeted:
Please ignore the FAKE NEWS being circulated in a section of media.
There is no proposal by the Government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees.@DoPTGoI— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 11, 2020
