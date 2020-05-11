Finance Ministry dismisses reports of pay cuts for central government employees

The Ministry of Finance on May 11 dismissed reports of a proposal for introducing a salary cut for central government employees. The clarification from the ministry came after reports in the media that the government was planning a pay cut for its employees.



There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees.

The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.@nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts

— Ministry of Finance #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 11, 2020

The finance ministry tweeted:

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rubbished all such reports. He tweeted: