Finance Ministry defers safeguard duty on solar cells in view of court order

The finance ministry today said that safeguard duty will not be insisted upon on import of solar cells for the "time being" in deference to interim directions passed by the High Court of Orissa.

Last month, India had imposed safeguard duty on solar cells imports from China and Malaysia for two years to protect domestic players from steep rise in inbound shipments. The duty was imposed following recommendations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the commerce ministry.

"...in compliance to the interim directions issued by Hon'ble High Court of Orissa..., it has been decided not to insist on payment of safeguard duty, for the time being," the finance ministry said in a circular.

It further said that till further direction from the revenue department, solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or panels "would, in respect of safeguard duty, be assessed provisionally" on furnishing of simple letter of undertaking/bond by the concerned person.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner with EY India said that while the circular would provide interim relief from payment of safeguard duty to the solar cell importers.

Further, given that it is only an interim relief, whether the solar players should factor the safeguard duty as a cost or not would still be an important decision point, he added.

India is targeting to 100 gigawatt (GW) solar capacity by 2022.

Solar cells, electrical devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity, are imported primarily from China, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Imports of the cells from these countries account for more than 90 per cent of the total inbound shipments in the country.