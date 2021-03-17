English
Finance Ministry allows non-govt provident funds to invest up to 5% in AIFs

In the notification, the Finance Ministry said that investments by privately managed PFs and others will only be allowed in AIFs with a corpus of at least Rs 100 crore.

March 17, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
Union Finance Ministry. (PC-PTI)

The Finance Ministry, in a gazette notification dated March 15, allowed privately managed provident, superannuation and gratuity funds to invest up to 5 per cent of their corpus in alternative investment funds (AIFs) such as SME Funds, Venture Capital Funds, Social Venture Capital Funds, and Infrastructure Funds.

“The exposure to a single AIF shall not exceed 10 percent of the AIF Size. However, this limit would not apply to a Government sponsored AIF,” the notification stated.

The permitted funds under category I AIFs are infrastructure funds, SME Funds, Venture Capital Funds and Social Venture Capital Funds, the notification stated.

“For category II- AIFs, at least 51 percent of the funds of such AIF shall be invested in either of the infrastructure entities or SMEs or venture capital or social welfare entities. Funds to ensure that investment should not be made directly or indirectly in securities of the companies or funds incorporated and/or operated outside India,” it said, and added that the sponsor of the relevant AIFs should not be the promoter or investing manager in the investing fund.
TAGS: #Alternative Investment Funds #Finance Ministry #Provident Funds
first published: Mar 17, 2021 06:24 pm

