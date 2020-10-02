172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|finance-ministry-allows-additional-rs-7106-crore-borrowing-by-uttar-pradesh-andhra-pradesh-5915161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Finance Ministry allows additional Rs 7,106 crore borrowing by Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh

"The Ministry of Finance has granted additional borrowing permission to two more states, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, for successfully undertaking reforms in the public distribution system (PDS) and ease of doing business,” an official statement said.

PTI

The Centre on Friday permitted Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to go for an additional borrowing of Rs 7,106 crore, to meet their expenditure requirements amid falling revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Ministry of Finance has granted additional borrowing permission to two more states, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, for successfully undertaking reforms in the public distribution system (PDS) and ease of doing business," an official statement said.

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 03:00 pm

