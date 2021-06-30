MARKET NEWS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax,” said the Department of Treasury.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.

During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.

(With PTI inputs)
