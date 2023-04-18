 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on Adani, jobs, oil and crypto

Bloomberg
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

From the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund Spring meetings in Washington, Sitharaman shared her views on India’s economic challenges, the lack of jobs, the Adani-Hindenberg saga and the government’s weak progress on privatization. Below are edited excerpts and the video conversation.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the South Asian nation could buy Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 if the recent OPEC+ output cut increases energy costs.

“We will have to constantly re-figure where we get the best deal as it is a critical input for the economy,” Sitharaman said in a wideranging interview, adding that the nation will look at “affordable prices” to serve its large population.

Growth
“We are making enough efforts to make sure the economy remains buoyant,” Sitharaman said. External factors, including the OPEC+ output cut and “the spillover of all the decisions” related to Russia’s war in Ukraine are “the two main things which I think I’d be more worried about than anything internal.”