App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeks more rate cuts, says no review on overseas borrowing plan: Report

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 10 bps at 6.43% after falling to 6.42% immediately after market opened on the back of her comments.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, called for a "significant" reduction in the central bank's policy rates and said the government did not intend to review the budget proposal for overseas sovereign borrowings, the Economic Times (ET) reported on July 29.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 10 bps at 6.43% after falling to 6.42% immediately after market opened on the back of her comments.

The minister also said the increase in surcharge on foreign portfolio investments (FPI) was not intended to hurt investors, according to an interview published by the paper.

Close

An influential Hindu nationalist group close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded his government review its plan to raise money by selling foreign currency bonds, Reuters reported earlier this month.

"I am not doing any review. I have not been asked by anyone to do a review," Sitharaman told ET.

The minister also told the paper there was room for further interest rate cuts.

"I'll honestly wish rate cut and yes a significant rate cut, would do a lot of good for the country," Sitharaman told the paper in an interview.

"We will now have to look at that route with a lot more hope. And, the industry also feels that there is space for it."

Indian shares pared early gains and moved lower on Monday with the broader NSE Nifty falling 0.3%.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.