Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: FM may announce roadmap on Rs 100 lk cr national infra pipeline

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 31, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Eight to ten PSUs have been shortlisted for BPCL stake sale via offer-for-sale in the Jan-Mar period, ETNow reports quoting government sources.
This would be the second press conference by the finance minister in less than a week. At her last briefing on December 28, Sitharaman made several announcements, one of the major ones being the waiving of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on online payments via RuPay and UPI platforms.
Read more | Transactions done by RuPay, UPI, to not have MDR charges from January: Nirmala Sitharman
The national infra pipeline likely to include aviation project worth Rs 80,000 crore, CNBC-TV18 reports quoting NewsRise.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to set up a pan-India single-window clearance system to combine central and state government permissions. The proposed single window system will be set up in four phases.
Going by several reports, The finance minister may announce measures related to the Rs 100 lakh crore national infra pipeline, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the $5-trillion economy by 2024. A task force which has reportedly been set up by Sitharaman to draw up the infra pipeline, is expected to submit a report on the same at the press briefing.
Measures pertaining to the revival of the country's economy could be on the cards.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to brief the media at 3 pm on December 31 at the conference hall, National Media Centre, New Delhi.