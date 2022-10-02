Finance department plans campaign for deepening financial Inclusion

The office of the finance minister tweeted that a special campaign will be organised by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) from October 15 to November 26 for further deepening of the financial inclusion system.

The campaign will function at the gram panchayat level at the beginning. Seven districts have been outlined for the campaign. The campaign will operate in two districts of Maharashtra - Aurangabad and Pune. Other districts which are a part of the campaign include Cuttack district of Odisha, Kakinda district of Andhra Pradesh, Kaushambi of Uttar Pradesh, Datia in MP and Barpeta in Assam.

A key focus area of the campaign is achieving saturation in opening bank accounts and enrolling eligible individuals in insurance and pension schemes.

Other focus areas of the campaign aim at distribution of Loans to Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), creating self-help-groups for establishment of cold-chain infrastructure and expanding the coverage of MUDRA and KCC penetration for people engaged in occupations in animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, according to the finance minister's tweet.

The campaign also aims to bring SHG members within the ambit of the financial inclusion ecosystem of the country. Mobile or Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts will also be done to convert small accounts into normal accounts by doing a full KYC for eligible account holders.