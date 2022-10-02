English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Finance department plans campaign for deepening financial Inclusion

    A key focus area of the campaign is achieving saturation in opening bank accounts and enrolling eligible individuals in insurance and pension schemes

    Moneycontrol News
    October 02, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    women in self help group (Image: Reuters)

    women in self help group (Image: Reuters)

    The office of the finance minister tweeted that a special campaign will be organised by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) from October 15 to November 26 for further deepening of the financial inclusion system.

    The campaign will function at the gram panchayat level at the beginning. Seven districts have been outlined for the campaign. The campaign will operate in two districts of Maharashtra - Aurangabad and Pune. Other districts which are a part of the campaign include Cuttack district of Odisha, Kakinda district of Andhra Pradesh, Kaushambi of Uttar Pradesh, Datia in MP and Barpeta in Assam.

    A key focus area of the campaign is achieving saturation in opening bank accounts and enrolling eligible individuals in insurance and pension schemes.

    Other focus areas of the campaign aim at distribution of Loans to Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), creating self-help-groups for establishment of cold-chain infrastructure and expanding the coverage of MUDRA and KCC penetration for people engaged in occupations in animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, according to the finance minister's tweet.

    The campaign also aims to bring SHG members within the ambit of the financial inclusion ecosystem of the country. Mobile or Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts will also be done to convert small accounts into normal accounts by doing a full KYC for eligible account holders.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Economy #financial inclusion #India #Rural Development
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.