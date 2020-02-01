App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finance Commission's interim report may raise the topic of devolution

States currently receive 42 percent of the Centre's divisible tax pool,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 15th Finance Commission's interim report might be tabled in Parliament on February 1, according to media reports.

If the Finance Commission's report is tabled, states will most likely bring up the topic of "devolution" since they have been seeking a larger share of the Centre's divisible tax pool.

States currently receive 42 percent of the Centre's divisible tax pool, as was proposed by the 14th Finance Commission.

Close

The interim report is expected to keep the devolution at 42 percent for FY21, News18 reported.

related news

Also read: Will states get 42% or more from central taxes? Watch out for the 15th Finance Commission report

States wold be unhappy if their share of the the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) is lowered since they are already struggling with revenue deficit and delays in payout of goods and services tax (GST) compensation payout.

Thomas Isaac, the finance minister of Kerala, recently said he hopes that the 15th Finance Commission will not lower the existing 42 percent devolution.

"It cannot be reduced, it is politically damaging. So therefore, they are trying it the other way around. Reduce the divisible pool itself.... That is the centre’s problem," Isaac said, as quoted by BloombergQuint.

Telangana  Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the Finance Commission to increase the devolution to states.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.