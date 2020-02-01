Finance Commission's interim report may raise the topic of devolution

States currently receive 42 percent of the Centre's divisible tax pool,
The 15th Finance Commission's interim report might be tabled in Parliament on February 1, according to media reports.
If the Finance Commission's report is tabled, states will most likely bring up the topic of "devolution" since they have been seeking a larger share of the Centre's divisible tax pool.
States currently receive 42 percent of the Centre's divisible tax pool, as was proposed by the 14th Finance Commission.
The interim report is expected to keep the devolution at 42 percent for FY21, News18 reported.
Also read: Will states get 42% or more from central taxes? Watch out for the 15th Finance Commission report
States wold be unhappy if their share of the the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) is lowered since they are already struggling with revenue deficit and delays in payout of goods and services tax (GST) compensation payout.
Thomas Isaac, the finance minister of Kerala, recently said he hopes that the 15th Finance Commission will not lower the existing 42 percent devolution.
"It cannot be reduced, it is politically damaging. So therefore, they are trying it the other way around. Reduce the divisible pool itself.... That is the centre’s problem," Isaac said, as quoted by BloombergQuint.Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the Finance Commission to increase the devolution to states.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.